DOUGHERTY Doreen Cecily Late of Amaroo Aged Care, Charlestown
Formerly Belmont
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
4th July, 2019
Aged 84 Years
Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Teresa, Julie (dec'd), Ken (dec'd), Stephen & Julie. Loved and adored Nanna of Ben, Patrina, Blake, and Charlotte. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Doreen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in St.Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Ernest St, Belmont this Friday 12th July, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Doreen, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019