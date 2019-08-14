|
|
GREGORY DOREEN Formerly of
Waratah West
Passed peacefully
10th August 2019
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Doug Gregory. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Patricia and Gary, Alan and Kaylene, Pamela and Andrew. Loving grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Helen Pacey and loved aunt to their family.
Family and friends of Doreen are warmly invted to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 16th August 2019 service commencing 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 14, 2019