Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for DOREEN GREGORY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOREEN GREGORY

Add a Memory
DOREEN GREGORY Notice
GREGORY DOREEN Formerly of

Waratah West

Passed peacefully

10th August 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Doug Gregory. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Patricia and Gary, Alan and Kaylene, Pamela and Andrew. Loving grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Helen Pacey and loved aunt to their family.



Family and friends of Doreen are warmly invted to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 16th August 2019 service commencing 12pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.