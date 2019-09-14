|
BULL DOREEN JOYCE Late of Mayfield Aged Care
Formerly of Warners Bay
Passed away peacefully 6th September 2019
Aged 89 Years
Adored wife of Allan (dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Nigel and Rosemarie, Ian and Karen, Derek and Pamela, and Allison. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Sadly missed by her late brother Robert's family.
The family wish to advise that in accordance with DOREEN'S wishes a private service has taken place.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019