Doreen June KINGDOM

Doreen June KINGDOM Notice
KINGDOM Doreen June Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

24th July 2019

Aged 86 years



Beloved wife of Don. Much loved mother of Bernard, Barry, Lorraine, Linda, Loretta, and Louise. A cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother.



The family and friends of Doreen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd Ryhope, on Friday 2nd August 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Dog Rescue Newcastle, can be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
Remember
