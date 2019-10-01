Home
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS HOLDSTOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS HOLDSTOCK

Add a Memory
DORIS HOLDSTOCK Notice
HOLDSTOCK DORIS Late of Waratah

Formerly of Maitland

Aged 73 Years



Beloved wife of Brian (dec). Much loved and sadly missed sister, sister in law and aunt of Helen Constantine, John Spero and their families.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of DORIS' Life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow this THURSDAY 3rd October 2019 at 11.30am. A Private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.