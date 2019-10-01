|
|
HOLDSTOCK DORIS Late of Waratah
Formerly of Maitland
Aged 73 Years
Beloved wife of Brian (dec). Much loved and sadly missed sister, sister in law and aunt of Helen Constantine, John Spero and their families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of DORIS' Life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow this THURSDAY 3rd October 2019 at 11.30am. A Private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019