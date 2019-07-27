|
CHAPMAN Dorothy Olive "Dot" Passed away 24.07.2019 Aged 88 Years Late of Bellbird Beloved wife of JAMES "JIMMY" (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTINE and ROBERT HURN, LYNNE (dec'd) and BRIAN DAVIES, LESLIE and RADKA, GARY and SUE, SUSAN and GEOFF KILMURRAY, JAMES and JOY, TRISH and MARK ROBERTSON. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to their Families. A loved and respected member of the West and Chapman Families. Family and Friends of DOT are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 31.07.2019 at 10:30am. At Dorothy's request, please wear pastel colours. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019