MCLEOD DOROTHY IRENE Late of Waratah
Aged 90 Years
Beloved wife of Leon (dec). Loving mother, mother in law, and grandmother of Susan (dec), Sandra, Tony and their families. Sadly missed sister, sister in law and aunt.
Relatives and Friends of DOROTHY are warmly invited to attend the Memorial service for the Celebration of her Life to be held at The Chapel of Maroba Aged Care, 58 Edith Street, Waratah TOMORROW WEDNESDAY 25th September 2019 at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 24, 2019