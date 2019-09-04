Home
Dorothy Joan SESSIONS

Dorothy Joan SESSIONS Notice
SESSIONS Dorothy Joan 'DORRIE'



Aged 91 years



Of Bethel Aged Care, Waratah



Formerly of Beresfield



Dearly loved wife of Allan. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Vicki, Darrell and Janelle. Much loved Nan of Adam, Paul, Marc, David and Mitchell and proud Great Nan of Harry, Chloe, Jacoby, Paige, William, Thomas and Jack.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of DORRIE's life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield this FRIDAY 6th September 2019 commencing at 11am.



'Always will be

Remembered'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
