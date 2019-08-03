|
SPARKES Dorothy Lorna Late of Jewells
Passed away
24th July, 2019
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Vic Sparkes. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ray and Jean, Chris, Kerrie and Craig, Suzanne (dec'd) and Ray, Phillip and Kim, Helen and John, Hugh and Anne. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families.
The family and friends of Dorothy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Monday 5th August, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019