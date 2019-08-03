Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Dorothy Lorna SPARKES

Dorothy Lorna SPARKES Notice
SPARKES Dorothy Lorna Late of Jewells

Passed away

24th July, 2019

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Vic Sparkes. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ray and Jean, Chris, Kerrie and Craig, Suzanne (dec'd) and Ray, Phillip and Kim, Helen and John, Hugh and Anne. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families.



The family and friends of Dorothy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Monday 5th August, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
