Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY SCULLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY MARGARET SCULLY

Add a Memory
DOROTHY MARGARET SCULLY Notice
SCULLY DOROTHY MARGARET (NEE MACKEEN)

Formerly of Eraring

Late of Avondale House, Cooranbong



1927-2019

Died peacefully on 17th July



Dearly beloved wife of Len (dec'd). Much loved mother of Gary (dec'd) and Ann. Dear mother-in-law of Geoff and special grandma to Claire and Andrew.



Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of DOROTHY'S life at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope, TUESDAY 23rd July 2019 commencing at 3pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.