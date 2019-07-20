|
|
SCULLY DOROTHY MARGARET (NEE MACKEEN)
Formerly of Eraring
Late of Avondale House, Cooranbong
1927-2019
Died peacefully on 17th July
Dearly beloved wife of Len (dec'd). Much loved mother of Gary (dec'd) and Ann. Dear mother-in-law of Geoff and special grandma to Claire and Andrew.
Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of DOROTHY'S life at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope, TUESDAY 23rd July 2019 commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019