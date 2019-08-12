Home
DOROTHY PATTISON

DOROTHY PATTISON Notice
PATTISON DOROTHY 'DOTTY'

Passed peacefully

11th August 2019

Aged 85 years



Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Teena and Gabe, Bill and Kerrin. Loving nanna of Christopher, Nicole, Joshua and Abbie. Adored great-grandmother of Zali and Beau. Loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.



Special thank you to all the staff of Amaroo Aged Care, Charlestown.



Family and friends of Dotty are warmlyinvited to attend a funeral service to be held in Charlestown Uniting Church, 24 Milson St, Charlestown on Thursday 15th August 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
