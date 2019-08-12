|
PATTISON DOROTHY 'DOTTY'
Passed peacefully
11th August 2019
Aged 85 years
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Teena and Gabe, Bill and Kerrin. Loving nanna of Christopher, Nicole, Joshua and Abbie. Adored great-grandmother of Zali and Beau. Loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Special thank you to all the staff of Amaroo Aged Care, Charlestown.
Family and friends of Dotty are warmlyinvited to attend a funeral service to be held in Charlestown Uniting Church, 24 Milson St, Charlestown on Thursday 15th August 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 12, 2019