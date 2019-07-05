Ford Douglas (Dougal) Allan Of Cremorne NSW Formally of Maryville NSW Died peacefully on Sunday June 30th 2019 at Brian King Gardens, the Sydney nursing home where he had been looked after for the last 2 years. Doug was born on the 16th of December 1928, the youngest of 7 children to Mary and Richard Ford (all deceased). In 1952 Doug married the love of his life Betty Aitken (deceased), and they were together for 53 years. They were blessed with 2 children, Sue and Craig. Doug played 1st grade cricket for the Mosman Cricket Club, where he is a Life member. It was in 1957 that Doug was first selected as the NSW wicket-keeper in the Sheffield Shield team, a position he held until his retirement from cricket in 1964. After leaving cricket, Doug's love of sport saw him along with Reg Conway and John Anderson set up the North Sydney Joggers Club which still runs today and meets every Sunday at Balmoral Beach. Doug is survived by his daughter Sue Stanley, his son Craig Ford, and daughter-in-law Sharon Ford, along with his beloved Grandchildren, Matthew Stanley, Lauren Stanley, Scott Ford, Alexander Ford, and Daniel Ford Family to Doug was everything and he will be so missed by us all, but he will be held in our hearts forever. A memorial service will be held at the Northern Suburbs Crematorium on Thursday, July 25th 2019 at 11:15am. This will be followed by light luncheon in the Skyline Lounge 1. Memorial donations may be made in Doug's name to the Sydney Eye clinic. (02) 9659 0900







Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 5, 2019