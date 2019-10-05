Home
Douglas James PITCAIRN

Douglas James PITCAIRN Notice
PITCAIRN Douglas James Late of Belmont

Formerly of Swansea

Passed away

1st October 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of Judith (dec'd). Much loved father of Amanda, Penelope and Samantha. Adored Grandfather of Elvis, Sage, Angelica, Bonnie, Phoebe and Vivien. Loved brother of Rosemary (Jill).



The family and friends of Doug are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Thursday 10th October 2019. Service commencing at 3.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
