|
|
PITCAIRN Douglas James Late of Belmont
Formerly of Swansea
Passed away
1st October 2019
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved husband of Judith (dec'd). Much loved father of Amanda, Penelope and Samantha. Adored Grandfather of Elvis, Sage, Angelica, Bonnie, Phoebe and Vivien. Loved brother of Rosemary (Jill).
The family and friends of Doug are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Thursday 10th October 2019. Service commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019