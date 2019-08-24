Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas STIVANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas John STIVANO

Add a Memory
Douglas John STIVANO Notice
STIVANO Douglas John Late of Toronto

Passed away surrounded by his loving family

22nd August 2019

Aged 73 years



Dearly loved father of Lynda and Jennifer. Adored Grandpa of Lauren, Zachary (dec'd), Jackson and Patrick. Loved brother of Shirley, Jacqueline, Christine, Janice and Allan and their families.



The family and friends of Doug are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris Street Wallsend on Thursday 29th August 2019. Service commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.