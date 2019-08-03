Home
DOUGLAS JOSEPH PARKINSON

DOUGLAS JOSEPH PARKINSON Notice
PARKINSON DOUGLAS JOSEPH



Late of Macquarie Hills

Passed away peacefully

With his loving children by his side

1st August 2019

Aged 53 years





Dearly loved father of Ashlee, and Jay. Cherished Poppy of Riley, Hunter, and Isabella. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Dianne and Rick, Debbie and Tony. Much loved uncle of Lilly, Alison, Daniel, and Lewis.



The Family and Friends of DOUGIE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 7th August 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
