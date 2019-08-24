|
|
ROWLAND Drue Adam Late of Wallsend
Passed Peacefully
20th August 2019
Aged 32 Years
Much loved father of Jett and Jakob. Dearly loved son of Shelley and Peter. Brother of Cody and Brooke. Grandson of Faye and Dallas, Barry and Jeanette.
The family and friends of Drue are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Tuesday 27th August 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.
'Loved Beyond
Measure'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019