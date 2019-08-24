Home
Drue Adam ROWLAND

Drue Adam ROWLAND Notice
ROWLAND Drue Adam Late of Wallsend

Passed Peacefully

20th August 2019

Aged 32 Years



Much loved father of Jett and Jakob. Dearly loved son of Shelley and Peter. Brother of Cody and Brooke. Grandson of Faye and Dallas, Barry and Jeanette.



The family and friends of Drue are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Tuesday 27th August 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.



'Loved Beyond

Measure'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
