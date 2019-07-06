Home
DULCIE ELIZABETH HARVEY

DULCIE ELIZABETH HARVEY Notice
HARVEY DULCIE ELIZABETH Formerly of

Belmont North

Passed away

2nd July 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved wife of Tom (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janette and Keith, Tom and Kim, Phillip and Sharon. Loving nan of Michelle, Tom, Craig, Steven, Callan, Lachlan, Adrienne. Proud great-nan of Corey, Dannielle, Jackson and Annnabelle. Loved sister, aunty and friend.



Family and friends of Dulcie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Monday 8th July 2019 service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019
