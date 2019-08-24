|
|
STRONG (nee Morris) DULCIE MAY
Late of Mayfield Aged Care
Formerly of Jenny Macleod Retirement Village and Mayfield
Passed away peaceully
20th August 2019
Aged 97 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Ray Strong. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Bernadette. Loving Grandma of Melanie and Ian, Tanya and Nicxon, Mark and Angela and loving GG to her great grandchildren Eliza, William, Harriet, and Madeleine. Loved sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of DULCIE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Church St, Mayfield this Tuesday 27th August 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019