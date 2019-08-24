Home
Resources
More Obituaries for DULCIE STRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DULCIE MAY STRONG

Add a Memory
DULCIE MAY STRONG Notice
STRONG (nee Morris) DULCIE MAY

Late of Mayfield Aged Care

Formerly of Jenny Macleod Retirement Village and Mayfield

Passed away peaceully

20th August 2019

Aged 97 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Ray Strong. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Bernadette. Loving Grandma of Melanie and Ian, Tanya and Nicxon, Mark and Angela and loving GG to her great grandchildren Eliza, William, Harriet, and Madeleine. Loved sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of DULCIE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Church St, Mayfield this Tuesday 27th August 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DULCIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.