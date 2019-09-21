|
|
BEATTIE Earl Late of West Wallsend
Passed peacefully surrounded
by his loving family
14th September, 2019
Aged 65 Years
Dearly loved partner of Ramli 'Ray'. Much loved and respected 'father-like' figure of Shane. Cherished brother of James, Alfred (dec'd), Phillip, John, Glen, and Mark. Brother-in-law and uncle of their families. A good friend to so many.
The family and friends of Earl are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Thursday 26th September, 2019 service commencing at 12 noon. A private burial will immediately follow.
'A True Gentleman,
With A Heart Of Gold'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019