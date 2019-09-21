Home
Earl BEATTIE

Earl BEATTIE Notice
BEATTIE Earl Late of West Wallsend

Passed peacefully surrounded

by his loving family

14th September, 2019

Aged 65 Years



Dearly loved partner of Ramli 'Ray'. Much loved and respected 'father-like' figure of Shane. Cherished brother of James, Alfred (dec'd), Phillip, John, Glen, and Mark. Brother-in-law and uncle of their families. A good friend to so many.



The family and friends of Earl are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Thursday 26th September, 2019 service commencing at 12 noon. A private burial will immediately follow.



'A True Gentleman,

With A Heart Of Gold'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
