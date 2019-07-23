Home
WINDLE Edith Merle Passed away peacefully 20.07.2019 Aged 88 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of JOHN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law DEBRA and COLIN, JUNE and LEON. Much loved nana to SARAH-JANE, WILLIAM and PAIGE, HELEN and MAX and g-nan to HALLIE, and MYLAH. A dear sister to OLIVE. A respected and cherished member of the BROWN and WINDLE families Family and Friends of EDITH are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this THURSDAY, 25.07.2019 at 12noon. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019
