Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund LUMSDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund LUMSDEN

Add a Memory
Edmund LUMSDEN Notice
LUMSDEN Edmund "Eddie" Passed away 06.10.2019 Aged 84 Years Late of East Maitland Formerly of Weston Beloved husband of SYLVIA "SIB". Loving father and father-in-law to CATHY and NEIL, and DIANNE. Much loved grandfather to JORDYN and MICHAEL, ALIVIA and RHYS. Great, grandfather to CALEB, ETHAN, DUSTIN and MACY. A dear brother to JACK, RAY (dec'd) and RICHARD. Family and Friends of EDDIE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Therry Centre, King St., East Maitland this FRIDAY, 11.10.2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mark Hughes Foundation may be left at the service. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.