LUMSDEN Edmund "Eddie" Passed away 06.10.2019 Aged 84 Years Late of East Maitland Formerly of Weston Beloved husband of SYLVIA "SIB". Loving father and father-in-law to CATHY and NEIL, and DIANNE. Much loved grandfather to JORDYN and MICHAEL, ALIVIA and RHYS. Great, grandfather to CALEB, ETHAN, DUSTIN and MACY. A dear brother to JACK, RAY (dec'd) and RICHARD. Family and Friends of EDDIE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Therry Centre, King St., East Maitland this FRIDAY, 11.10.2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mark Hughes Foundation may be left at the service. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 9, 2019