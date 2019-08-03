|
STOKER Edmund Anderson "Ed" Passed away peacefully on 30.07.2019 Aged 88 years Late of Opal Aged Care Cameron Park Formerly of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of MARY. Loving father and father-in-law to JULIE and ALAN BOWE, JAMES, REGINA and KEIRON JEANES. Much loved grandfather and great- grandfather to their families. A loved member of the STOKER and BURRIDGE families. Family and Friends of ED are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Station St., Weston this MONDAY 05.08.2019 at 1:30pm. A private interment will follow. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019