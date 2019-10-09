|
|
HOPWOOD (Nee: Oakes) Edna Irene Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully with her loving family by Her side
4th October, 2019
Aged 97 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Reginald Henry Hopwood. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret & Graham, Donald, Joan & Peter. Loved and adored grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of her family.
The family and friends of Edna are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 14th October, 2019 service commencing at 12 noon.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 9, 2019