WALLER Edna May Late of Mudgee
Formerly of Gateshead
Passed away
4th July, 2019
Aged 85 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Waller. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Margaret, Ann and Bruce, Matt and Sonia. Loving Nana Ed of Danny, Ashleigh, Dylan, James, Kate, Allan, Thomas, and Patrick. Great grandmother of Abby, Chase, Heath, and Jack.
The family and friends of Edna are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Monday 15th July, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019