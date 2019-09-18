|
ROSER (Nee: Logan) Edna Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family
15th September 2019
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Percy Roser. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Trevor, Kay (dec'd), Neil and Alison. Loving Nanna of Leanne, Karen, Andrew, Greg, Michelle, Lisa, Natalie, Bradley. Loving Great Nan of her 7 great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Edna are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 20th September 2019 service commencing 10am.
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019