|
|
WALKER Edna
Late of Lindsay Gardens, Hamilton (formerly of New Lambton).
Dearly loved wife of Roy (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Jim.
Passed away peacefully at Lindsay Gardens on the 22nd August.
Aged 94 years
A private cremation was held at Beresfield according to Edna's wishes.
Carolyn would like to thank Dr. Paul Martin and all the staff at L.G's for the care and kindness they have shown to both Edna and herself for the past 20+ years.
She will be sadly missed by all her knew her.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019