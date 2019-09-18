Home
Edward Gresham CHEFFINGS

Edward Gresham CHEFFINGS Notice
CHEFFINGS Edward Gresham 'Ted'

Late of Westcott Aged Care Facility Stockton

Former owner of Macquarie Rewinds of Cardiff

Passed away

13th September 2019

Aged 87 years



Much loved father and father-in-law of Robert, Candace and Brett. Loved grandad of Adam. Loving former husband of Mick.



The family and friends of Ted are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, 34 Maitland Street Stockton on Friday 20th September 2019. Service commencing at 12 Noon



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
