Edward HARVEY

Edward HARVEY Notice
HARVEY Edward 'TED'

Late of New Lambton

Passed peacefully

30th August 2019

Aged 77 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Heather Harvey. Loving father and father-in-law of Mark and Aphrodite, Lara and Rod, David and Shirley. Grandfather of Thomas, Emmett, Reiley, Stephanie, Arabella.



The family and friends of Ted are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Friday 6th September 2019 service commencing 4.30pm.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
