Eileen May LEWIS

Eileen May LEWIS Notice
LEWIS Eileen May 9/6/1941 - 20/8/2019

Aged 78 years



Late of Beresfield



Wife of Albert. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and Phillip, Craig and Louise, and Meghan. Loving Nan of Ciara, Kelsey, Tynatia, Kiarna, Jaeger, Aidan, Jacinta, Brittany and Emma. Beloved sister of Marie.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of EILEEN's life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield this WEDNESDAY 28th August 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
