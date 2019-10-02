Home
EILEEN PATRICIA GODWIN

EILEEN PATRICIA GODWIN Notice
GODWIN EILEEN PATRICIA (nee Thompson)

Aged 93 Years

of Raymond Terrace

formerly of Karuah and Bulahdelah

Much loved wife of ROY (dec), mother of HELEN (dec), SHIRLEY, PAMELA, MARGARET, DALE, KATHLEEN (dec), DIANNE, MAXINE and JOANNE. Mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and loved member of the THOMPSON and GODWIN families.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving at St Brigid's Catholic Church, William Street, Raymond Terrace on FRIDAY 4th October, 2019 at 10am. Burial will follow at Bulahdelah Cemetery at 12noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
