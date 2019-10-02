|
|
GODWIN EILEEN PATRICIA (nee Thompson)
Aged 93 Years
of Raymond Terrace
formerly of Karuah and Bulahdelah
Much loved wife of ROY (dec), mother of HELEN (dec), SHIRLEY, PAMELA, MARGARET, DALE, KATHLEEN (dec), DIANNE, MAXINE and JOANNE. Mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and loved member of the THOMPSON and GODWIN families.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving at St Brigid's Catholic Church, William Street, Raymond Terrace on FRIDAY 4th October, 2019 at 10am. Burial will follow at Bulahdelah Cemetery at 12noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019