SIARKIEWICZ EILEEN ELIZABETH Late of Belmont North Aged 89 Years Beloved daughter of Frank and Mary Ryan (both Dec'd). Dearly loved wife of Mark (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Khris and John Farquhar, Genni and Greg Siudek, Helen and Gary Carvell and Anthony Siarkiewicz. Loving Grandma of Hayley, Patrick, Aidan, Nathan, Erin and Lachlan. Loving sister of Kath, Tom, Jim and Vince (all dec'd) and sister-in-law and aunt to their families, and loved friend to many. Relatives and friends of Eileen are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Ernest Street Belmont, this Wednesday morning 10th July 2019, Requiem Mass commencing at 10.30am, then proceeding to the Catherine Hill Bay Cemetery. Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019