Elaine ANDERSON

Elaine ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Elaine Late of Wallsend

Passed away

26th August, 2019

Aged 89 Years



Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Sonja Anderson, Christine and Stephen Hine, and Paul Anderson. Loving Nan of Craig and Amanda, Kerrie and Rodney, Naomi, Hannah Rose, and Great Nan of Cassidy, Sam, Sophie, and Harry.



The family and friends of Elaine are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Monday 2nd September, 2019. Service commencing at 9:30am.



Elaine's family wish to convey their thanks to the dedicated Doctors and Nursing Staff of Ward K1 at JHH.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
