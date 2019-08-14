Home
ELDA MARTELLI

MARTELLI ELDA Late of

Fronditha, Mayfield

Formerly of

Hamilton South

Aged 94 Years



Beloved wife of Enzo (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Pino and Naomie, Gabriella and Paul, John and Christina. Adored Nonna of Ben, Sam, Mia and Jack.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Mass in Celebration of ELDA'S Life at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hunter Street, Newcastle West on MONDAY 19th August 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Following for entombment at Sandgate.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
