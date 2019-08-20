Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Elder BARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elder BARRY

Add a Memory
Elder BARRY Notice
ELDER Barry James 'BAZ' Passed Away 17th August 2019 Late of Cliftleigh Beloved husband of Christine. Much loved father of Kristie, Kelly, Ben, Lacey and their families. Cherished son, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. Forever missed by all. Aged 71 years Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate the life of BAZ to be held on Thursday 22nd August 2019, at the Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elder's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.