ELDER Barry James 'BAZ' Passed Away 17th August 2019 Late of Cliftleigh Beloved husband of Christine. Much loved father of Kristie, Kelly, Ben, Lacey and their families. Cherished son, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. Forever missed by all. Aged 71 years Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate the life of BAZ to be held on Thursday 22nd August 2019, at the Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019