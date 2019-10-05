|
|
GALLINA ELENA Passed away peacefully on
2nd October 2019
Late of Charlestown
Formerly of Broadmeadow
Aged 81 Years
Dearly beloved wife of Vince. Loving mother and mother in law of Mario and Rita, Luciano and Justine, and Vince. Loved sister and sister in law of Gina, Antonio (dec'd), Pino, Ida, Lena Monaco, and Nina Gallina. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend ELENA'S Funeral Service on THURSDAY, 10th October 2019 to be conducted at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Kenrick Street Merewether commencing at 11:00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019