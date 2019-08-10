Home
Elfriede Teresia Antonia (FRIEDL) HOLLUBE

Elfriede Teresia Antonia (FRIEDL) HOLLUBE Notice
HOLLUBE (Tietze) Elfriede Teresia Antonia (FRIEDL) 14.4.1930 - 5.8.2019



Passed away peacefully.



Thank you to all staff at Calvary Mater Hospital and St.Joseph's Aged Care.



Dearly loved wife of Leo (dec.) Mother and mother-in-law of Astrid (dec.) and Graham.



Loved and sadly missed by all who knew her.



Aged 89 years



Friedl's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the East Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Gardens, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield on Monday (August 12, 2019) commencing at 10:30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
