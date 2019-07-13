Home
Elizabeth Anne MCGRATH

Elizabeth Anne MCGRATH Notice
MCGRATH Elizabeth Anne 'Beth'

Late of Belmont

Formerly Bulahdelah

Passed peacefully

7th July, 2019

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Allen McGrath. Much loved mother of Scott, Craig, Grant, and Bradley. Loved and adored grandmother, great grandmother, cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Beth are warmly invited to attend Her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 26th July, 2019 service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 13 to July 20, 2019
