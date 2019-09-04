Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth FARNHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth FARNHAM

Add a Memory
Elizabeth FARNHAM Notice
FARNHAM Elizabeth "Lizzy" Passed away 30.08.2019 Aged 45 Years Late of Wyong Formerly of Abermain Lovingly cared for by GRAHAM, JESSICA, REBECCA and ANGELA. A much loved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. Family and Friends of LIZZY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Catholic Church of The Holy Spirit, Barton St., Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 10.09.2019 at 12:00noon; thence for interment in the Kurri Kurri Cemetery. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.