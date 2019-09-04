|
FARNHAM Elizabeth "Lizzy" Passed away 30.08.2019 Aged 45 Years Late of Wyong Formerly of Abermain Lovingly cared for by GRAHAM, JESSICA, REBECCA and ANGELA. A much loved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. Family and Friends of LIZZY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Catholic Church of The Holy Spirit, Barton St., Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 10.09.2019 at 12:00noon; thence for interment in the Kurri Kurri Cemetery. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019