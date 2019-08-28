Home
Elizabeth Frances TEASDALE

Elizabeth Frances TEASDALE Notice
TEASDALE Elizabeth Frances (Betty)

Late of Marks Point

Formerly of Singleton

Passed away peacefully at Kilpatrick Court, Toronto.

26th August, 2019

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of Ruxton Evans (dec'd). Loved mother of Evan and Frances. Loved Gran of Christopher, Jane, Ben, and Will and Great Gran of Hamish, Luke, Maggie, Amy, and Ryan.



Family and friends of Elizabeth are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont (parking off Henry St.,) this Monday 2nd September, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
