TEASDALE Elizabeth Frances (Betty)
Late of Marks Point
Formerly of Singleton
Passed away peacefully at Kilpatrick Court, Toronto.
26th August, 2019
Aged 96 Years
Dearly loved wife of Ruxton Evans (dec'd). Loved mother of Evan and Frances. Loved Gran of Christopher, Jane, Ben, and Will and Great Gran of Hamish, Luke, Maggie, Amy, and Ryan.
Family and friends of Elizabeth are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont (parking off Henry St.,) this Monday 2nd September, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.
