|
|
OAKES (nee Bright) ELIZABETH MARGARET GRACE
Late of Cessnock
Passed away
15th August 2019
Aged 70 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Barry Oakes. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carole and Gary, Adam and Trish. Loving Nan of Mitchell, Codie, Zac, Ethan, Ivie, and her great granddaughters Sofia, and Mia. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of LIZ are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 28th August 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019