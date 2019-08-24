Home
ELIZABETH MARGARET GRACE OAKES

ELIZABETH MARGARET GRACE OAKES Notice
OAKES (nee Bright) ELIZABETH MARGARET GRACE

Late of Cessnock

Passed away

15th August 2019

Aged 70 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Barry Oakes. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carole and Gary, Adam and Trish. Loving Nan of Mitchell, Codie, Zac, Ethan, Ivie, and her great granddaughters Sofia, and Mia. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of LIZ are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 28th August 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
