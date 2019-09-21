|
|
HAWKES Elizabeth Narelle 'RELLE'
1st May 1942 -
14th September 2019
Passed away peacefully at Tea Gardens, NSW after a difficult illness.
Cherished and beloved wife of NORMAN. Wonderful mother of ALISON, TIMOTHY and ROBERTA, SIMON and JAYNE. Fond grandmother of LEAHT, DAVID, MILO and RILEY. Sister of CAREY and LEIGH MAUGHAN.
Narelle was a much appreciated teacher and loyal friend to her pupils, fellow teachers and those whom she later served in pastoral ministry; as well as new friends in the retirement community of Tea Gardens.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Tea Gardens Uniting Church, Myall St, Tea Gardens on THURSDAY, 26th September, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's NSW may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019