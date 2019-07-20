|
RICHARDSON Elizabeth Stevenson "Betty" Passed away peacefully 15.07.2019 Aged 76 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of KEN. Loving mother and mother-in-law to MARK and NIKKI, SCOTT and AMANDA, DEAN and RENAE. Much loved grandmother to CLAIRE, HANNAH, LIAM, OLIVIA, FRANKIE, LENNY and LUKE. A loved and respected member of the GABRIEL and JOHNSTONE families. Family and friends of BETTY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this MONDAY, 22.7.2019 at 11:00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019