|
|
ELSLEY Elizabeth Rowena Formerly of
Adamstown Heights
Passed away
29th September 2019
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved wife of Allen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann and Michael, Ron and Lyndel, Kay and Mark. Loving grandma of Matthew, Joshua, Mary, Owen, Emma, Megan, Andrew, and Luke. Loving sister of Gary. Much loved aunt.
The family and friends of Beth are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Saturday 5th October, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019