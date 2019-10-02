Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Elizabeth Rowena ELSLEY

Elizabeth Rowena ELSLEY Notice
ELSLEY Elizabeth Rowena Formerly of

Adamstown Heights

Passed away

29th September 2019

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved wife of Allen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann and Michael, Ron and Lyndel, Kay and Mark. Loving grandma of Matthew, Joshua, Mary, Owen, Emma, Megan, Andrew, and Luke. Loving sister of Gary. Much loved aunt.



The family and friends of Beth are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Saturday 5th October, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
