|
|
RICE ELLA nee Henry
Late of
Blackalls Park
Formerly of
Tighes Hill
Passed peacefully
9th October 2019
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Clive Rice. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Brian Tredinnick, Jenny and Robert Sinclair, Robert and Annette Rice. Adored nan and 'other-nan' to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.
Family and friends of Ella are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Monday 14th October 2019 service commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019