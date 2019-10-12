Home
RICE ELLA nee Henry

Late of

Blackalls Park

Formerly of

Tighes Hill

Passed peacefully

9th October 2019

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Clive Rice. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Brian Tredinnick, Jenny and Robert Sinclair, Robert and Annette Rice. Adored nan and 'other-nan' to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.



Family and friends of Ella are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Monday 14th October 2019 service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
