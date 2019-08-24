|
NISBET Ellen Edwina Passed away peacefully 22.08.2019 Aged 80 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Formerly from Glasglow Beloved wife of DUNCAN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to HELEN and EDDIE, CATHERINE, DUNCAN and RITA. A much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Family and Friends of ELLEN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang Street, Kurri Kurri this THURSDAY, 29.08.2019 at 11:30am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019