More Obituaries for Ellen NISBET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen NISBET

Ellen NISBET Notice
NISBET Ellen Edwina Passed away peacefully 22.08.2019 Aged 80 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Formerly from Glasglow Beloved wife of DUNCAN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to HELEN and EDDIE, CATHERINE, DUNCAN and RITA. A much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Family and Friends of ELLEN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang Street, Kurri Kurri this THURSDAY, 29.08.2019 at 11:30am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019
