Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4945 9022
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie BUCKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Dorothy BUCKLEY

Add a Memory
Elsie Dorothy BUCKLEY Notice
BUCKLEY Elsie Dorothy Passed away

peacefully

24th August 2019

Late of Eleebana

Formerly of Yagoona



Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of Michael (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Alan (dec'd), Rhonda and Denis, Keith and Paula. Adored nanna of Justin, Ben, Lindsey, Tim, Chris and Deanna. Much loved great nanna.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of ELSIE's life this MONDAY 2nd September 2019 in the All Saints Anglican Church, 24 Church Street Belmont commencing 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices