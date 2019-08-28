|
|
BUCKLEY Elsie Dorothy Passed away
peacefully
24th August 2019
Late of Eleebana
Formerly of Yagoona
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved wife of Michael (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Alan (dec'd), Rhonda and Denis, Keith and Paula. Adored nanna of Justin, Ben, Lindsey, Tim, Chris and Deanna. Much loved great nanna.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of ELSIE's life this MONDAY 2nd September 2019 in the All Saints Anglican Church, 24 Church Street Belmont commencing 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019