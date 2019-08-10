Home
Elsie Fay SMIT

Elsie Fay SMIT Notice
SMIT Elsie Fay 'Fay'

Late of

Narla Nursing Home

Passed away after a long and courageous fight.



Dearly loved wife of Hendrick, 'Henk' (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janine and Stephen, Anne and Richard, Gwenda and Robert, Pamela and Murray. Loving Nana of Nathan, Ryan and Tiffany, Aaron and Josie, Jay, Ashley and Bryce and Old Nan of Breanna, Payton, Bonnie, Kooper, and Alexander.



The family and friends of Fay are warmly invited to attend her Thanksgiving Service to be held in St. Luke's Uniting Church, Narla Rd., Belmont, this Monday 12th August, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Australia NSW to help beat this insidious disease, may be made at the service.



Safe in the arms of Jesus, reunited with Henk, she will be remembered for her strength, determination and uncanny ability to connect with people.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
