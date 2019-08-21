|
MILLS Elvie June 30/9/1936-15/8/2019
Passed away peacefully at Tinonee Gardens, Waratah. Formerly of Hamilton.
Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec.). Loving mother of Terry, Warrem, Cheryl, Glenn, and Darren. Treasured Granma and great-Granma and sadly missed sister of her siblings.
Forever In Our Hearts
Elvie's family and friends invite you to attend her Funeral Service, on Friday (August 23, 2019) in Adamstown Uniting Church, 228 Brunker Road, Adamstown, commencing 1:00 pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019