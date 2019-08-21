Home
Elvie June MILLS

Elvie June MILLS Notice
MILLS Elvie June 30/9/1936-15/8/2019

Passed away peacefully at Tinonee Gardens, Waratah. Formerly of Hamilton.



Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec.). Loving mother of Terry, Warrem, Cheryl, Glenn, and Darren. Treasured Granma and great-Granma and sadly missed sister of her siblings.



Forever In Our Hearts



Elvie's family and friends invite you to attend her Funeral Service, on Friday (August 23, 2019) in Adamstown Uniting Church, 228 Brunker Road, Adamstown, commencing 1:00 pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
