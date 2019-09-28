|
RAE (nee Donald) ENID MAY "Betty" Passed away 26.09.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of RON (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTINE and ARTHUR, KIM and MYEE. Much loved nan and big nan to their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BETTY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this WEDNESDAY, 02.10.2019 at 11:00am; a private interment will follow. C R SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019