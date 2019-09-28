Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid RAE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid May "Betty" RAE

Add a Memory
Enid May "Betty" RAE Notice
RAE (nee Donald) ENID MAY "Betty" Passed away 26.09.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of RON (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTINE and ARTHUR, KIM and MYEE. Much loved nan and big nan to their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BETTY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this WEDNESDAY, 02.10.2019 at 11:00am; a private interment will follow. C R SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enid's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.