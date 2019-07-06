|
FOSTER ERIC Born & Bred
Stockton
Formerly of
Adamstown Heights
Passed away
1st July 2019
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved husband of Elly (dec'd). Much loved father of Brad, Scott, Fiona, Joel and Jane. Loving poppy of Tiahnee, Jackson, Lincon, Arizona and Jonty. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marion (dec'd) and Gerard, loving uncle of Michael and Peter. Special thank you to all residents and staff of Wallsend Aged Care.
Family and friends of Eric are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 10th July 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019